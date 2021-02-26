Clovis Detectives Arrest Man Who Burglarized 17 Businesses

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

In early February, 11 H&R Block locations and 6 commercial businesses in Clovis and Fresno were burglarized. In these burglaries, the thief stole personal information, money, and electronics.

On February 25 at 4:15 a.m., Clovis detectives saw a suspicious vehicle leaving an H&R Block located in the 3800 block of north Cedar Avenue in Fresno.

When detectives stopped the vehicle, it was revealed that the suspect had just committed a robbery.

The thief was identified as 32-year old Emilio Sanchez-Lopez of Fresno.

Following up on a lead, a search warrant was served to a property on the 200 block of west Dakota Avenue in Fresno.

Detectives uncovered a large amount of stolen items linked to the 17 burglaries.

Sanchez-Lopez has been booked in the Fresno County Jail on multiple burglary charges of looting, identity theft, and possession of stolen property.

Detectives are working to return all recovered stolen property to the victims.