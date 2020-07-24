Clovis Culinary Center to Host Grab-N-Go Food Event

A pop-up food event is taking place this Saturday, July 25 at the Clovis Culinary Center.

The Center announced this afternoon that central valley food business entrepreneurs will be creating and sharing their unique food items.

The Clovis Culinary Center is a nonprofit facility that provides a professional culinary service for food entrepreneurs who want to start or expand their business. The center has a state of the art certified commercial kitchen where entrepreneurs can utilize to create their specialty food items.

“Due to the shutdown of most valley special events, many of these budding entrepreneurs are left with no place to sell their goodies,” explained Jason Quigley, Clovis Culinary Center’s kitchen manager. “So we decided to have an event of our own. The event enables the public to stop, buy and purchase a variety of prepared food items for take-out, so it meets and exceeds all state and county guidelines for public safety.”

The event will feature food businesses like La Pina Casa, which produces a 100 percent vegan honey made with fermented pineapple as well as Nopales tamales with house made escabeche and salsa Verde; BP Fish, which produces a variety of gourmet smoked salmon as well as fresh AAA Grade Alaskan halibut, ling cod and red snapper; Maggie’s Salsa; Smokin’ Jokers BBQ, serving up tri tip and chicken sliders; and more.

“Most of the items available at this event are not available anywhere else,” said Quigley. “Everything is original, unique, creative and delicious.”

The event will take place on Saturday, July 25 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Clovis Culinary Center located on 3185 Willow Avenue, Clovis, CA 93612.

If anyone is planning to attend, please remember to follow current health guidelines and social distancing measures. If you are feeling sick, please stay home.

For more information, contact Shawn Miller at (559) 324-2083, (559) 307-8511 (cell), or shawnm@cityofclovis.com.