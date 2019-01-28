Clovis Culinary Center comes up with unique date idea for couples

If you’re a couple looking for a fun date idea, the Clovis Culinary Center has you covered.

The recently-established facility on Ashlan and Willow avenues is hosting a special cooking class for couples ahead of Valentine’s Day.

Led by Executive Director/Chef Don Waddell, the Feb. 9 class “will guide you through a culinary celebration of Valentine’s Day,” according to the center’s Facebook page.

The event description says participants can “expect to prepare and enjoy a tantalizing amuse bouche, a light flavorful appetizer, a delectable gourmet surf-n-turf entree, and a decadent chocolate dessert.”

Two class times are available:

10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $100 per couple. To register, or for more information, call (559) 765-1016.

The Clovis Culinary Center is a full-service commercial kitchen designed to provide budding entrepreneurs a facility to prepare, cook and package food for sale.