Clovis Crush Soccer open 2019 Season 2-0

Two straight wins to open the season, nine goals scored and none allowed — it’s safe to say Crush mens soccer is ready to reach greater heights in 2019.

After defeating Lassen College 6-0 at the Crush home opener, the team from Clovis now boasts their best start to a season in program history.

“It was a great result,” Crush head soccer coach Chad McCarty said. “The team has been grinding through a challenging six-week preseason without many scrimmages, so they were excited to get on the field and compete against a real opponent in front of family and friends.”

Led by a strong class of sophomores, the Crush have started well, but there is still work to be done this season.

Robby Rosas (Central), Gabriel Sosa (McLane), A.J. Rios (Central), Leo Carrillo (Fowler) and Carlos Osuna (Clovis) form a talented core for the Crush.

“These are high-character guys with great potential to continue playing at four-year universities,” McCarty said.

First Half:

Ryan Rosas opened his account in the 9th minute and the Clovis Crush were off and running.

Clovis Community made it 2-0 11 minutes later after Sosa got his head into the game (literally) as he headed home the Crush’s second goal of the game.

Already up two scores in the first half, Clovis nearly made it three goals in the first half for the Crush after former Buchanan standout Tyler Ferguson cut inside from the left wing and connected on a right-footed shot towards the top corner.

Ferguson’s shot missed by a yard.

The Crush would eventually find their third goal in the first half after Ivan Garcia punished the opposing goal with a powerful shot past the goalkeeper.

Clovis finished the half up three goals and with all the momentum on their side.

Halftime 3-0:

Another former Buchanan standout grabbed the Crush’s fourth goal of the match in the 62nd minute. Jordan Wilkins dazzled the crowd with his close control before firing from inside the penalty area into the top left corner.

Clovis held a 4-0 lead, but with half an hour left on the clock, the home team wanted more.

Alton Yokley made it 5-0 with his third goal in two games and Israel Echeverria made it 6-0 with less than 10 minutes to play.

“Alton is a great dude and he is off to a good start,” McCarty said. “As the oldest member on our team, he brings a lot of life experience and maturity to an otherwise young group of Central Valley student-athletes. He is big, strong, fast, skillful and we expect him to score a lot of goals for our team this season.”