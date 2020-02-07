Clovis Crush Athletes recognized by SCCCD Board of Trustees

Clovis Community College’s various athletic teams were honored with a number of awards earlier this week, led by the women’s cross-country team which won the Central Valley Conference Championship for the second year in a row.

Cross-country and track coach Clayton Albertson won coach of the year for the conference while Alyssa Canales, Toni Payton, Alyssa Freeman, and Natalie Curtis all earned All-Conference. Alyssa Freeman on the cross-country team won All-Region.

The men’s cross-country team won the Butte Invitational, placed fifth in the north regional meet and ended the season 11th in the state. Mohamed Saleh earned All-Region, and Seth Frazer, Mohamed Saleh, and Chris Watkins all qualified for All-Conference.

In soccer, the women’s team ended the season as co-champions in the Central Valley Conference. The team’s goalkeeper, Angie Petrakis, was awarded goalkeeper of the year.

Also for the women’s soccer team, Karyme Hernandez, Brianna Garcia, Jackelyn Segura, and Irene Zamora were all honored as first team. Meanwhile, Leslie Zepeda, Keska Turner, Lena Robertson, and Karle Hodges were honored as second team.

Andres Nunez of the men’s soccer team was awarded offensive player of the year and Robby Rosas, also of the men’s team, was awarded goalkeeper of the year. Rosas and Saul Sanchez both made first team.

Men’s soccer head coach, Chad McCarty earned coach of the year.

Twelve athletes were recognized for their academic success with the Central Valley Conference academic All-Conference: Seth Frazer, Chris Watkins, Alyssa Freeman, Liliana Khan, Stephanie Solorio, Karlee Hodges, Trinity Martin, Angelina Petrakis, Leslies Zepeda, Aliya Anguiano, Gabriel Sosa, and Robby Rosas.