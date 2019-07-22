Clovis couple’s anniversary in San Francisco ends in tragedy, husband killed

A Clovis couples’ recent trip to San Francisco turned tragic Sunday afternoon after a driver ran a red light and hit the couple as they walked through a crosswalk near Taylor St. and O’Farrell St.

The husband, 39-year-old Benjamin Dean, was killed. His wife, Kelly Dean, is in critical condition in the San Francisco General Hospital.

According to the San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) Traffic Division, the female driver of the Tesla had slammed into a Mini Cooper, before driving into the path of the married Clovis couple. They were celebrating their anniversary in the city.

The driver is thought to have been driving at least 15-20 MPH above the posted speed limit and the car used in the accident, a Tesla, was rented out through a car service app; Get Around.

SFPD have booked the driver for running a red light and for involuntary vehicular manslaughter, drugs and alcohol were not a factor.

Our condolences go out to the friends and family of Benjamin and Kelly Dean at this time.