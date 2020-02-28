Clovis Couple Arrested for iPad Theft from a Sanger School

On Thursday, Feb. 27, Fresno County Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested a Clovis couple, 42-year-old Ricardo David Garcia and wife 30-year-old Jessica Woodley, in connection with the theft of 37 iPads and other electronics worth $37,000 from Fairmont Elementary school in Sanger.

The theft occurred on Saturday, Feb. 1 around 3 p.m. Video surveillance captured Garcia pulling up in a black Chevrolet truck to Fairmont Elementary. He was able to break into two classrooms and get away with 47 iPads as well as carts filled with electronics.

Authorities were able to only recover two iPads from Fairmont Elementary theft.

Garcia is being charged with burglary and probation violation with no eligibility for bail. Woodley is charged with harboring a felon.

Garcia has a history of electronics theft. In 2015, he was arrested and served two years at Fresno County Jail for 15 felony counts of burglary from seven schools, seven churches, and a warehouse.

If anyone has more information regarding this case, you are to contact Detective Michael Gong at (559) 600-8709 or Valley Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-STOP.