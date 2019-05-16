Clovis Unified continues tradition of red-carpet gala

Clovis Unified School District hosted the 48th annual Danny Awards at the Mercedes Edwards Theatre on Tuesday, May 14. Visual and Performing Arts students came together in front of family and friends, walking the red carpet in a Hollywood-style ceremony and getting recognition for their work.

The awards, named after former Clovis Unified teacher and local theater supporter Dan Pessano, recognizes the top talents within the district for the year.

Sophomore Terell Morris was at the Danny’s to represent Clovis North’s “Wedding Singer,” which was nominated for Best Featured Musical.

“It’s my first year at the Danny’s, so I’m excited to be here,” Morris said. “To see all these people come out here and come out in their outfits, it’s so exciting.”

Clovis North drama student Ethan Marsh wasn’t nominated for an award, but he came to the Danny’s to perform “It’s your wedding day” from “Wedding Singer.”

“We put in a lot of hard work this year, so now the show is over and we’re finally at a point where we can just enjoy a night to celebrate,” Marsh said. “I’ve been excited for this a long time.”

For Clovis High School, drama student Chloe Shoulet was one of the representatives at the Danny’s.

“I came out here to support our musical “Sugar” from Clovis High School and I’m excited to see who wins,” Shoulet said.

Dan Pessano, who was one of Clovis Unified’s early drama teachers, started the tradition when he started handing out awards to his students. The awards show has continued to grow in the years since then and is now celebrated as a district wide event which includes all five high schools within Clovis Unified.

Here is a list of the winners:

2019 DANNY AWARDS

Best actor: Bryant Howard, “Radium Girls” – Buchanan

Best actress: Mikayla Rockwell, “Peter and the Starcatcher” – Clovis North

Best featured actor: Dante LeDonna, “Dad’s Christmas Miracle” – Clovis West

Best featured actress: Karlie Stemler, “Peter and the Starcatcher “ – Clovis North

Best supporting actor: Connor Barton, “Peter and the Starcatcher “ – Clovis North

Best supporting actress: Sydney Ennis, “Peter and the Starcatcher “ – Clovis North

Best actor – musical: Micah Nicholson, “Sugar” – Clovis High

Best actress – musical: Tie: Luciana lopez-aita and Dezi Heinz

Best featured actor – musical: Luke Norton, “42nd Street” – Clovis East

Best featured actress– musical: Alexandra West, “Into the Woods” – Buchanan

Best supporting actor– musical: Luke Colvard, “Sugar” – Clovis High

Best supporting actress– musical: Karlie Stemler, “Wedding Singer” – Clovis North

Director’s award

Abigail Bryant

Robert Budd

Timothy Lucey

Zachary Guerra

Autumn Anderson

Clarysta Ochs

Kayla Streeter

Alexandra West

Clovis North Class of 2019

Technical Achievement

Sarah Lane

Maggie Braa

Sunshine Decastro

Claire Zante

Student Choice Best Musical

Tie: Mamma Mia – Clovis West and The Wedding Singer – Clovis North

Student choice best play

Tie: Clue – Clovis East and Radium Girls – Buchanan

Lifetime M.V.P.

Elizabeth ‘biz’ Fiester