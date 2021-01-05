Clovis Community Service Officer Kay Simpson Retires

On January 2, Clovis Community Service Officer Kay Simpson said her goodbyes and officially retired after nearly a decade of service.

She has been with the Clovis Police Department since 2011.

Simpson began her law enforcement career at the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office as a Dispatcher in 1994. She then went on to be a Community Service Officer and worked her way up to Court Liaison Officer before joining the Clovis PD.

When asked how she chose a career in law enforcement, Simpson replied, “I’ve always liked crime novels and always thought that would be a fun job.”

Simpson said what she will miss most are the people in the community, who have always supported the Clovis Police Department.

She said she will also miss her job, which allowed her to grow within her department.

“Community Service Officers with Clovis PD are right out there doing patrol and reports, and there is a lot more opportunity. I was really blessed to work there as long as I did,” said Simpson.

She considers Clovis PD her extended family. She recalls one time when her husband was in a cycling accident, her department came to her aid helping her husband during a time of need.

“You could not ask for a better place to work than Clovis PD, they are awesome people,” said Simpson.

Three years ago, her husband retired from the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. They plan to spend more time together and travel when it is safe.

They are also expecting their first grandchild in March.

Congratulations to Kay Simpson, we wish you a happy retirement.