Clovis Community Foundation Donates $50K to Struggling Nonprofits

The Clovis Community Foundation utilized their Emergency Sustainability Grant to donate $50,000 to seven local non-profits that are facing hardship due to COVID-19.

The Clovis Community Foundation is a non-profit organization that supports recreational, cultural, and art in Clovis.

“Our board wanted to allocate funds to assist struggling nonprofits during this difficult time,” says Mark Keppler, Chairman of the Clovis Community Foundation.

The recipients of these funds are: Art of Life, CenterStage Clovis, Children’s Musical Theater Work, Clark Bonsai Collection, Clovis Culinary Center, and Shinzen Friendship Garden.

“We realize that a lot of our volunteer work has gone into building these programs in our community, and we want to do what we can to help maintain them during the challenging times,” says Keppler.

The funds will help each nonprofit with operational costs, insurance, rent, and personal protective equipment.