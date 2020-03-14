Clovis Community College’s Child Development Lab Remains Open

Clovis Community College may be suspending class, but its Child Development Lab School will remain open to provide child care services.

The school, which provides child development and care services to children who are between 19 months of 5 years of age, will be open March 16 “and beyond,” according to a post on Clovis Community College’s website.

The school’s hours, which are 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Mondays and 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, will remain unchanged.

Clovis Community College announced it would suspend class March 16 through March 19 to give faculty time to prepare to transition to online courses. Class will resume online March 20.

The decision was made in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

In addition to providing child care, the Child Development Lab School serves as a model demonstration site for students studying child development. It is not immediately known if student interns will continue to work on site.

The school gives priority enrollment to children of Clovis Unified School District staff, State Center Community College (SCCC) students taking a minimum of 6 units and SCCC faculty.

More information can be found on the college’s website or by calling 559-325-5240.