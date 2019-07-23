Clovis Community College to hold youth soccer camp in August

From August 5 to 8, the Clovis Community College soccer program will hold a youth camp for kids aged four to 12; boys and girls welcome. 

Located at the soccer field at the CCC campus, kids from all over the Clovis and Fresno area will be able to take part in a soccer camp that lasts four days. 

Registration is $100 per camp attendees, but they will receive a Clovis Crush Soccer t-shirt and a $10 discount per additional family member that signs up. 

Register now at CrushSkills.com or Contact Men’s Soccer Coach Chad McCarty 790-7604.

