Clovis Community College to hold youth soccer camp in August

From August 5 to 8, the Clovis Community College soccer program will hold a youth camp for kids aged four to 12; boys and girls welcome.

Located at the soccer field at the CCC campus, kids from all over the Clovis and Fresno area will be able to take part in a soccer camp that lasts four days.

Registration is $100 per camp attendees, but they will receive a Clovis Crush Soccer t-shirt and a $10 discount per additional family member that signs up.

Register now at CrushSkills.com or Contact Men’s Soccer Coach Chad McCarty 790-7604.