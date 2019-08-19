Clovis Community College to hold President’s Breakfast

On Tuesday, Sept. 24, Clovis Community College will hold the 2019 President’s Breakfast at the Clovis Veterans Memorial District.

CCC President Lori Bennett will make an appearance during the event that will start at 7 a.m. with a showcase of students, the breakfast will start at 7:30 a.m. and there will be a program starting from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Along with showcasing programs, students and community partnerships, there will be an opportunity for community members and business representatives to help sponsor and raise funds for CCC.

The deadline to sign up for the event is September 13 and there are three different sponsorship packages attendees can purchase, outside of the regular ticket prices ($50).

At $1,000, which is considered the “Silver Sponsor”, attendees get a table for eight and their company name on the event program, the colleges event webpage and visual screens during the event.

The “Gold Sponsor” is $2,500 and features one $700 CCC scholarship awarded in your name for the 2020-2021 academic year, a VIP table for eight with preferred seating, a half-page ad in the event program and everything that came with the $1,000 deal.

Finally, the “CLOVIS CRUSH” Sponsor is a $5,000 donation and that includes two $700 CCC scholarships awarded in your name for the 2010-2021 academic year, a VIP table for eight with premiere seating, a full-page ad in the event program and a few other advertisements with the community college.

Businesses have until Tuesday, September 3, 2019 to send in all artwork. To register, click the link.

Any questions or concerns, contact Emilie Gerety at 559-325-5205 or Emilie.gerety@cloviscollege.edu