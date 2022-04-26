Clovis Community College to be Recognized at Inaugural Ceremony

Clovis Community College named a “2022 Champion for excelling in equitable course placement in campuswide English enrollment, Latinx English enrollment, and Black English enrollment”

Clovis Community College is a college of State Center Community College District (SCCCD) which also includes Fresno City College, Reedley College, Madera Community College, Madera Community College at Oakhurst, and the Career and Technology Center.

Clovis Community College successfully supported:

100% of students

100% of Latinx students and

100% of Black students

to enroll directly in transfer-level English coursework.

Dr. Bennett received the official congratulations letter from Michele Siqueiros, president of The Campaign for College Opportunity, on April 15th, 2022. The letter stated that Clovis Community College will be recognized at an inaugural ceremony, “Excellence in Placement: Honoring Community Colleges Excelling in Equitable Course Placement for Students”, which will take place on Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Los Angeles, California.

“Clovis Community College is committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion. Our data confirms that students succeed at higher rates when they are appropriately placed into transfer-level English. This keeps our students on the path to timely completion. A BIG thank you to our faculty, staff, and administrators for their hard work on earning this special recognition.” President Dr. Lori Bennett.