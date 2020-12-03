Clovis Community College Raises $37,000 on Giving Tuesday

Giving Tuesday is a global movement that takes place the Tuesday after Thanksgiving. It encourages the public to help support and donate to local and global organizations.

Every year, Clovis Community College sets a goal of raising $25,000 for the movement. Last year, the #ClovisCrushGivingDay campaign raised $27,114.

This year, they raised a total of $36,564, exceeding their yearly goal by over $11,000.

Since 2017, Clovis Community College has raised over $100,000. The money raised will help fund student scholarships, the campus food pantry, and their athletic facility.

School faculty, staff, and administrators, along with retirees and other community members all took part in donating to the college.

There were also matching donors who pledged: Gus and Greti Bonner matched $5,000 and Gina Cuttone and Shawn Patty with $2,500.

To view the results of the donations, click here.