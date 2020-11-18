Clovis Community College named “2020 Champion of Higher Education” for Third Time

For the third consecutive year, Clovis Community College is named the “2020 Champion of Higher Education” by the Campaign for College Opportunity.

The Campaign for College Opportunity notes that Clovis Community College is an institute that shows exemplary work in implementing the Associate Degree for Transfer (ADT).

Clovis Community College is currently number one in the state with number of ADTs awarded relative to campus enrollment.

“Clovis Community College is honored to be named a “2020 Champion for Higher Education” for the third consecutive year for our exemplary work in awarding Associate Degrees for Transfer (ADT) by the Campaign for College Opportunity organization. Thank you to our faculty and staff for their hard work in helping our students achieve their transfer goals. I am very proud of our ADT students, who started their educational journey at Clovis Community College, then successfully transferred to a CSU or other university to earn a 4-year degree,” said Dr. Lori Bennett, president of Clovis Community College.

Clovis Community College and Dr. Bennett along with other recipients will be recognized at the Campaign for College Opportunity’s “Committing to Transfer as a Key Racial Equity Strategy” virtual event on Thursday, Nov. 19.

The event is set to start at 10:30 a.m. featuring Alex Padilla, Secretary of State and SB 1440 author, and Marc Berman, Assemblymember for the 24thDistrict and Chair of the Select Committee on the Master Plan.

To register for the event, click here.

The ADT pathway has supported students at Clovis Community College and other state community colleges in achieving their goals to transfer to four-year universities.

Currently, Clovis Community College offers 23 ADT degrees. For more information, click here.