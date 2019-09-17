Clovis Community College makes Top 13 in 5CTCA Cross Country Rankings

CCC Crush XC rank in the top 13 within the state of California for both mens and womens. PHOTO COURTESY OF CRUSH ATHLETICS

Both the mens and womens Clovis Community College cross country teams have been voted into the top 13 of the California Community College Athletics Association 5CTCA rankings announced on Tuesday.

“It’s definitely exciting to have both teams ranked,” coach Clayton Albertson said. “I think that both teams have the potential to be top 10 at the state championships, but our focus will remain on staying consistent in training one day at a time.”

The mens team finished 11 out of 14, ahead of De Anza, Cerritos and Bakersfield while the women finished 13, ahead of San Bernardino Valley.

San Diego Mesa finished first in the rankings on the mens side while Glendale led the pack for the women.

The teams had a strong start to the season with each finishing eighth at the Fresno City Invitational Sept. 8.

CCC  will have a chance to possibly improve their rankings when they compete in the Lou Vasquez Invitational at Golden Gate Park in San Francisco on Thursday. 

 

