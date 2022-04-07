Clovis Community College hosts Job Fair

Wednesday afternoon, April the 6th, the Clovis Community College Resources Center held a job fair for its students on their campus. At the front of the entrance to the campus, companies set up booths with employees and members in order to attract students and possible future employees.

Employers were looking for seasonal, part-time, full-time, and permanent positions. Employers were offering flexible hours and to work around student’s schedules.

According to the YMCA booth for YMCA Sequoia Lake, positions for hire were designated for their summer camp on the lake this summer. Positions included Unit Leaders, Program Staff, and regular administration positions including Kitchen Staff, Nursery Specialists, and Registrar Staff. Per the representatives at their table, the YMCA believes due to the current climate, if their booth were to receive three applicants by the end of the day, the day could be listed as a success. This doesn’t mean they don’t have the need to fill positions however, as they are looking to fill the positions mentioned and more by the start of summer.

Another booth, the Parks, After School, and Recreation Community Services of Fresno listed a number of programs in which they were hiring. The SPARK program, which is sports, play, and active recreation is an after school program. This was in addition to senior programs, sports, science and more. The aquatics section of the Fresno Parks division is currently hiring lifeguards for the summer and will provide the opportunity for certification.

In speaking with Resource Center job developer, Diego Hernandez of Clovis Community College, he mentioned that employers were the driving force behind running the job fair. “Basically since COVID, we hadn’t really had an event like this and we wanted to bring back this event, it’s been about two years. Employers wanna come out, students are looking for employment.” He also went on to affirm that the job fair was a way to “bring back energy to the campus” and in order to notify the public of the importance of the Resource Center.

Hernandez stated that they targeted students with flyers, email blasts, and classroom presentations. He also divulged that professors on the campus provided the opportunity for extra credit for having attended the job fair. Raffle prizes were also used as motivations for students to attend. “Our marketing team outsourced the marketing as well just to invite community members”, said Hernandez.

The plan going forward for the Resource Center now is to continue the job fair every year going forward while adding different businesses, internships and temporary jobs. When asked about what the Resource Center helps students with most, Hernandez responded with, “The big thing is we’re preparing our students for the world of work. Really here, students are going to school for a career, and part of the stuff that they’re doing is education based but there’s more to that puzzle whether it’s talking to employers, networking, knowing how to prepare a resume, interview preparation.”

Hernandez went on to mention that business partners can get involved in working with the college age group by partnering up with the Resource Center in order to host a table at the job fair, hold mock interviews, as well as providing other networking opportunities to prepare students at Clovis Community. He ended by saying that the Resource Center continues to grow by expanding into different pathways, including CTE, the program offered at many Clovis Unified High Schools.