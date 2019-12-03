Clovis Community College gives back to their students for #GivingTuesday

December 3, 2019 is #GivingTuesday, the global day of giving. At Clovis Community College, President Lori Bennett is encouraging the community to help donate to the college’s one-day online fundraising campaign.

Donors have the option to donate to student scholarships, soccer field/track, and the “Crush” food pantry. All funds raised will solely go to these programs.

Last year the college raised $25,734.22 exceeding their goal of $25,000.

This year, two State Center Community College Foundation Board Members Gina Cuttone and Gus Bonner agreed to match $5,000, totaling $10,000 for the college.

In addition, Clovis Community College staff, faculty, and administrators have also contributed a large portion to the fundraiser, as many opted to have funds withdrawn through their monthly payroll deductions.

The grand total as of Dec. 2 was already an astounding $18,138.00.

To celebrate the success of #GivingTuesday, Clovis Community College invites the community to join students and staff for cookies and hot cocoa on Dec. 3 from 3:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. in the AC1-Lobby.

There is still time to donate, just go to: https://secure.givelively.org/donate/state-center-community-college-foundation/cloviscrushgivingday or you can text GOCRUSH to 44321 to donate.