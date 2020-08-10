Clovis Community College Enrollment Up for Fall Semester

Clovis Community College is celebrating a new milestone as fall semester enrollment increased five percent from last year’s enrollment.

Preliminary student headcount is 9,066 compared to last fall semester’s 8,602. Final headcount would be available in January.

New students make up 1,491 or 16 percent at Clovis Community College.

The increase of enrollment may be due to students opting to stay home rather than moving to a UC, CSU, or other universities due to COVID-19.

“Student success is our focus at Clovis Community College and, in addition to the online classes, we continue to offer all student support services online, such as the Tutorial Center, Financial Aid and Psychological services. We are here to serve our students and thank them for choosing Clovis Community College,” Stephanie Babb, Director of Marketing & Communications, Clovis Community College.

Staff and student ambassadors are available via Zoom to assist students in answering questions regarding class schedule, resources, and etc. for their first week of instruction.

Students can also call or email. A resource to help students transition to working online is available here.