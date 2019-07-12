Clovis Community College Crush open preseason training on Monday

With the Fall 2019 school year almost upon us, the Clovis Community College Crush mens soccer team will begin their preseason class on Monday, July 15.

For prospective and returning players, the preseason training will take place on the Clovis Community College campus and will run for a little over three weeks. Each session will last from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

“It’s a summer soccer class/preseason where we bring all the players who are interested in competing in the Fall and we bring them in during the summer. We start getting them fit and start reviewing our style of play and how we are going to approach the season – it’s really all about getting ready for that Fall semester,” Crush head coach Chad McCarthy said.

While the soccer program is relatively new for the Clovis Crush, the program has been steadily building and so has the excitement.

“We’re excited about where we are at. It’s our fourth season and we have probably have around 15-20 returners from last year, we were extremely young,” McCarthy said. “As we grow and as people learn more about the opportunity at Clovis Community, we’re anticipating 40-50 players in this class and from that we’ll trim it down to 25 in the fall.”

Business time is rapidly approaching for the Clovis Crush, but summer session is just for players to get fit, get used to each other and coaches and above all learn about Crush soccer.

“We want the kids to get to know each other and we plan to implement the style of play that we are looking for during the competitive season,” McCarthy said.