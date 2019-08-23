Clovis Community College: A Kindness Movement to Honor Molly Griffin

On February 21, 2015, former Clovis Community College student Molly Griffin was killed in a car accident. The 23-year-old was tragically hit by a drunk driver.

Among many things, Molly was a nurse, but it was her kind-hearted soul and random acts of kindness that truly made a lasting impact after her untimely passing.

So, on Monday, Aug. 26 at the CCC campus, she will be honored once again, for what is called “Molly Day”. This is the fifth year CCC has held this event in Molly’s honor. Molly’s acts of kindness are highlighted, but so is the danger of drunk driving and how that can be prevented.

“We are very honored and grateful to have the support of the community and learn about the various Molly Day events planned this year. We want to offer our heartfelt thanks to everyone for sharing a random act of kindness to remember and celebrate the life of Molly,” the Griffin Family said in a CCC press release.

Molly’s mother, Doris Griffin, recently retired from Clovis Community College.

Although the day is meant to honor Molly on her birthday (August 26), there will be a week-long celebration in her honor.

On Monday, Molly’s friend Emily Krieghoff will share her experience and the importance of kindness. Krieghoff was in the vehicle with Molly the day a drunk driver took her life.

Community members are encouraged to undertake a random act of kindness to honor Molly and to post it on social media with the “#LiveLikeMolly” hashtag. CCC will also be hosting the Reading Heart Book Drive from Monday to Friday.

Community members are encouraged to drop off gently used children’s and teen’s books.

For Tuesday, from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., there will be a blood drive in front of AC1.

On Wednesday, there will be an event held for writing thank-you notes to veterans from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Thursday, there will be a “Coffee and Kindness” event that will feature free beverages and donuts for attendees from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

All events are open to the public.