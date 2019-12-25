Clovis Comes Together to Give Back This Season

During November and December the community of Clovis worked together to give back.

The community as a whole stepped up for the season of giving. Businesses, clubs, and organizations in Clovis put together a variety of different drives and donations to give back to those who need it most this season.

The Clovis Elks had their 39th Thanksgiving Basket Event. This year being the most successful to date.

The Elks were able to donate 155 food baskets to families less fortunate in Clovis. They received help from Clovis Unified Schools and Boy Scout Troop #257 the night before the give away.

The recipients were able to pick up their baskets at the Elks Lodge on Thanksgiving. Memorial United Methodist Church in Clovis also offered homeless families a place to eat their meal.

The Fountains at Alluvial held a food drive where residents donated and collected food for the Fresno Rescue Mission.

They handed out 2,000 meals and 1,000 coats Nov. 16th at Chukchansi Park.

The Fountains at Alluvial have 160 residents participate in many different drives throughout the year to give to those in need in the community.

The Clovis Senior Activity Center provided a free luncheon on Thanksgiving. They served 450 seniors, homebound seniors, volunteers, and visitors.

The meals included turkey, stuffing, green beans, yams, salad, and pumpkin pie. All of this was made possible through Leni Papulias and his family from Pappy’s Seasoning who cooked for the 450 people.

Clovis Salvation Army provided pies, rolls, and entertainment. The Clovis Fire Department delivered meals to homebound clients, and City of Clovis employees pitched in funds for the 25 turkeys.

Clovis Community College held their third annual Clovis Crush Giving Day on Dec. 3. It was a one day online fundraiser. This year they surpassed their goal of $25,000, raising $27,114.

These donations will contribute to student scholarships, the “Crush” food pantry, or the soccer field/track.

Old Town Kiwanis Club cooked a turkey lunch for the December Jolly Times group at the Clovis Senior Activity Center.

Local Clovis family Jim and Kim Kennedy along with two fellow neighbors held a fundraiser in their well known neighborhood, Candy Cane Lane.

The fundraiser’s purpose was to raise money for a Wish to be granted to Clovis children with critical illnesses through the Make-A-Wish foundation. On Sunday Dec. 22 they had hot chocolate, popcorn, and Santa Claus in front of their house as well as a table set up for donations.

The Kiwanis Club of Clovis hosted a huge Christmas lunch for seniors on Dec. 21. The lunch was free for seniors, and over 600 people attended.

Lunches were also prepared to be delivered to 80 seniors that are homebound. The Clovis Fire Department helped deliver the lunches.

Kiwanis Club of Clovis also provided a Thanksgiving meal and played Secret Santa for children in the care of Aspiranet Foster Agency.

The Clovis Salvation Army did a handful of drives during November and December. On Nov. 9 they did a toy drive collection in collaboration with Walmart on Herndon and Clovis. YouTube influencer Jeslyn Grace attended the event and did some shopping for the toy drive.

They also participated in the Angel Tree program, where angel tags are placed on a tree with names of kids in need of toys. Families can pick a name off the tree and bring back what the child asked for.

Volunteers from the Senior Center were staffed for the Angel Tree booth. About 156 people donated toys, and distribution of the toys took place on Dec. 20.

Clovis Salvation Army also partnered with Clovis Rotary for their annual food drive held at P-R Farms. Each family is supplied a box of food and often bikes and other toys for kids. The distribution took place on Dec. 22 and around 500 boxes of food were given out.

Clovis Parks and Recreation Society, District 7 which serves Clovis and surrounding communities adopts a family in need each Christmas season.

The board members select an adopted family to purchase gifts for. Clovis Parks and Recreation Society District 7 partners with EPU Children’s Center in Fresno. This year they adopted a family of five who is in need of food, clothing and toys for the Christmas season.

This is just a few of the many businesses, clubs, and organizations who participated to give back to the community during the months of November and December.

Without the unity of everyone in the community, the season of giving in Clovis wouldn’t be possible. Thank you to all the businesses, clubs, churches, and organizations who participated in ways to give back and thank you to the people of Clovis for your generosity.