Clovis Cocktail Contest: Pressbox’s Abbylicious

The Clovis PressBox Sports Bar, located at 1785 Herndon Ave., is known for viewing your favorite sports events on multiple televisions, and enjoying craft cocktails and beer. Along with a tasty menu, you can choose from the wine list or sample the signature cocktail, the Abbylicious.

“Refreshing, especially on hot days,” opined the customers who have sampled the Abbylicious.

“Great! It still has some spiciness, not fruity.”

“Very refreshing, makes me think of the beach.”

Along with an online menu, the Press Box posts additional information on their exclusive deals, including their late-night Happy Hour, $2 Taco Tuesday and Wine Down Wednesday. The business supports community youth athletics and raises awareness on the importance of athletics in the community.

Be sure to experience the Abbylicious before this cocktail contest comes to a close.

Completed and validated passports must be turned in by September 22, 2019. The winner will be announced at the Clovis Senior Activity Center’s “ End of Summer BBQ Bash” on September 25, 2019. A portion of the competition proceeds will benefit the new Clovis Senior Activity Center.