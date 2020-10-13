Clovis City Manager Reports Covid Cases Trending Down

City Manager Luke Serpa gave his weekly update on the City status regarding the county COVID-19 data and the impact on the City during the city council meeting on Monday, Oct. 12.

Serpa said that trends are following the county and state and are going down from previous weeks and even though there was a sudden spike last week, this week has been looking better.

Serpa also said that due to some errors in counting on one day the county number reflected a big disparity, but those errors were corrected and the numbers are more in line with the trending down pattern.

As of last Tuesday, Fresno county had 7.2 daily new cases per every 100 thousand residents and a positivity test rate of 5.3 percent. Serpa said that the daily new cases stayed within the red tier but that the positivity rate was in the widespread or purple category.

He mentioned that either one of those numbers will be pushing the county into the purple tier and will also have new business closures.

“The county health department is optimistic that we will maintain in the red tier,” Serpa said.