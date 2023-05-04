Clovis City Council Votes Against Backyard Chickens

May 1, 2023 – At the Monday City Council meeting held in the Clovis City Hall Chambers, a controversial topic in Clovis was finally decided upon by the City Council.

That topic of course was on if chickens were to be allowed to be owned as pets within the city limits of Clovis, a topic that was first brought before the council as far back as 2020.

The debate of whether or not chickens should be allowed as pets had become a heated topic as both sides, for and against, were present to argue their point of view on the subject.

In supporting the decision to deny chickens as pets, public speakers at the City Council meeting stated that the risk of disease amongst other fowl as well as transmission to people was but one detail as to why they believed chickens should not be allowed.

From the Council’s side, they believe that the added burden to both animal control and police officers who were called a total of thirty-seven times on chicken related incidents, according to a Clovis City Staff report, was not worth the support.

This added strain to Clovis PD also comes with the expense of having to house chickens at their animal receiving and care center, where chickens would at times be placed in dog kennels.

Another point was brought up that there is an added increase in predators coming inside of city limits with the increase of chickens in backyards as prey.

Still, those in support of keeping chickens as pets voiced their concerns for their children and teaching them the importance of “knowing where one’s food comes from.”

“They need to know that their food doesn’t just come from the grocery store,” said one public speaker. Another cited a few other California cities with higher densities than Clovis that allow chickens as pets under city ordinances.

Despite claims made during the course of the evening, City Council still decided that the added burden amongst the police force and the fact that their city staff recommended the denial was enough to push for a vote of denial of chickens as pets.

They also acknowledged that this decision was taking a part of the “Clovis Way of Life” away from residents, although the final decision was made after the council “[Did not] see it for the good of the community” today.

The vote passed 4-1 with the opposing vote coming from Mayor Pro-Tem Vong Mouanoutoua. Chickens will no longer be allowed as pets within the city limits of Clovis.