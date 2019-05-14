Clovis City council postpones decision in housing legislation discussion

Councilmember Bob Whalen gives his thoughts the housing legislation during the May 13 city council meeting. PHOTO BY RON SUNDQUIST/CLOVIS ROUNDUP

The Clovis City Council discussed a policy direction regarding housing legislation at its council meeting on Monday, May 13, but decided to wait before taking a position.

After Andrew Haussler, Community and Economic Director, gave a presentation on several proposed bills in California that could affect affordable housing, the council agreed that it’s better to postpone voting on which bills to support or oppose.

The council said it will wait another week before voting, giving more residents a chance to hear and participate in the discussion.

The discussion is expected to take place at the city council meeting on Monday, May 20.

