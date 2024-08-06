Clovis City Council meeting highlights

August 5, 2024 — At the recent City Council meeting, the Clovis City Council unanimously voted to advance the Public Safety/City Services Measure to the November 2024 ballot. This crucial decision aims to secure locally controlled funds to enhance public safety and city services throughout Clovis.

The measure proposes a 1-cent local sales tax, which would provide a stable source of funding dedicated to addressing public safety and key community needs. This funding would be locally controlled and used exclusively for Clovis, ensuring that it cannot be redirected by county, state, or federal governments.

The meeting began with a solemn tribute to community members who have recently passed away, including Sean Burdine. Burdine, recognized for his active engagement and insightful contributions to the city’s planning discussions, was honored by Mayor Ashbeck and fellow council members for his dedication and vision.

Following this tribute, the council turned its attention to the proposed measure. If approved by voters, the measure aims to bolster emergency response capabilities, support law enforcement, and improve infrastructure maintenance across the city. It also seeks to address ongoing community concerns, including increased crime and homelessness from neighboring areas, rising potholes, and the growing costs of essential services.

City Manager John Holt highlighted the necessity of the measure, noting, “Clovis is the safest city in the Valley and a great place to live, work, and raise a family. But our community is facing new and growing challenges. This measure will help maintain our Clovis way of life.” Holt emphasized that the measure was designed in response to over 1,000 community surveys that identified maintaining 9-1-1 emergency medical, police, and fire response as top priorities.

Clovis Police Chief Curt Fleming added that the city has maintained the same number of firefighters and police officers for over 15 years, despite a nearly 40% increase in population, which has led to longer 9-1-1 response times.

The measure also includes strict fiscal accountability provisions, including public disclosure of all spending and annual independent financial audits. The city’s proactive approach reflects its commitment to addressing public feedback and ensuring effective use of funds to meet Clovis’s growing needs.

“The City of Clovis had a choice between making further cuts to local services or providing voters the opportunity to fund these essential services locally,” Holt said. “With today’s action, the council has elected to let the community decide. We encourage all eligible Clovis residents to vote in the upcoming November election.”

In addition to the measure, the meeting covered other community issues. Bill Scott, representing United Sovereign Americans, presented a resolution on election integrity, urging the council to address inaccuracies in the state’s voter roll database. Vicki Goodrow introduced the Whole Vine Festival, celebrating local agriculture and positivity in the Central Valley. Jeanette Ishi announced the Twilight Talk series, featuring lectures from prominent figures, starting with retired US Army Lieutenant General H.R. McMaster.

The council adjourned with a renewed commitment to engaging with residents and addressing community needs as the election approaches.

For more information on the Public Safety/City Services Measure and voter registration details, residents are encouraged to visit the official Clovis City Council website or contact city hall directly.