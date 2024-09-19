Clovis City Council meeting highlights

September 17, 2024 — The Clovis City Council gathered for its meeting on September 16, 2024, covering a wide range of topics from historical recognitions to long-term city planning. The meeting opened with Mayor Pro Tem leading the Pledge of Allegiance, followed by a roll call confirming the council’s presence. Afterward, the council quickly moved into presentations and proclamations, beginning with a tribute to Constitution Week.

Mayor Ashbeck introduced a proclamation to mark September 17th through 23rd as Constitution Week, commemorating the 237th anniversary of the U.S. Constitution’s drafting. The proclamation, read by Mayor Pro Tem Mouanoutoua, emphasized the significance of the document in shaping the nation’s government and safeguarding citizens’ rights.

Representatives from the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), including Sally Tripp, were present to receive the honor. Sally shared a heartfelt story of John Finch, illustrating DAR’s commitment to preserving American history and promoting patriotism as well as education in Clovis.

Council Member Basgall then read a proclamation recognizing the 50th anniversary of the Clovis Kiwanis Club. Don Savino, the club’s charter president and its first leader when it was founded 50 years ago, accepted the proclamation and reflected on the club’s five decades of community service, particularly its focus on supporting both youth and elderly initiatives.

“It’s been a pleasure and an honor to serve with them for those 50 years,” Savino said, expressing his appreciation for the dedicated members he worked with during his time with the Clovis Kiwanis Club. He also shared his gratitude for the city of Clovis and its leaders, including those present at the city council meeting. Mayor Ashbeck echoed this sentiment, saying, “Without Clovis Kiwanis, I think we would be hard-pressed as a community to have many of the things that define us.”

The council also delved into important infrastructure and service decisions. One notable agenda item involved extending the city’s large container waste services contract with Industrial Waste and Salvage (IWS) for another three years. With Mayor Ashbeck recusing herself due to a conflict of interest, the remaining members unanimously approved the extension.

This decision was followed by a public hearing on the 2023-2024 Consolidated Annual Performance and Evaluation Report (CAPER) for the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program. City staff highlighted significant projects from the past year, including repairs to 15 senior-owned mobile homes and the reconstruction of alleys near Sierra Vista Elementary. The council praised these efforts for addressing the needs of vulnerable community members, while also improving older neighborhoods.

In a key move, the council approved a $2.77 million contract with De Novo Planning Group to spearhead the city’s General Plan update, a three-year process that will shape the future development of Clovis. Ben Richie, founder of De Novo, outlined the phases of the project, which will include extensive public outreach to ensure community voices are heard.

Council members expressed their expectations for the plan, stressing the need for it to reflect the unique character of Clovis while complying with state mandates. “We need to strategize how we get that youth voice into the visioning process,” Mouanoutoua said, underscoring the importance of engaging the Youth Commission to help shape the future of the city. Mouanoutoua also emphasized the need for a visionary land-use plan and streamlined zoning processes, calling on staff to make the plan both ambitious and forward-thinking.

Other councilmembers echoed the importance of public involvement throughout the process, especially in balancing the needs of the rural and urban areas as northern Clovis developments continue to grow. Proactive, long-term solutions to address potential traffic challenges between these regions were also suggested during the discussions on the matter.

As Clovis moves forward with the General Plan update, the council explored the possibility of holding more workshops focused on policy issues such as local government funding and density bonuses in planning projects. Mouanoutoua proposed utilizing evenings without regular council meetings to dive deeper into these topics, fostering a more thoughtful approach to governance.

With a full agenda covering a range of community and city planning issues, the Clovis City Council meeting underscored the city’s ongoing commitment to civic engagement, public outreach, and strategic growth that honors Clovis’ unique heritage. The council adjourned after promising to address concerns raised during the public comment period, which included infrastructure maintenance and invitations to community events.

As the city moves forward with these initiatives, Clovis residents can expect frequent updates and opportunities to engage with local leaders on shaping the future of their community.