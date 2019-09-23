Clovis City Council Meeting 9/16/19: Suicide Prevention Month

Clovis City Council held a meeting on Monday, Sept. 16.

After the recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance, the meeting was called to order and roll was called. All council members were in attendance.

The first order of business saw the presentation of certificates to teen students who participated in the American Legion’s Boys State and Girls State program.

Yousef Chala and Rebecca Chan, two participants in the program addressed the council and expressed their appreciation and gratitude. The American Legion program teaches young people about politics and how the state is run. Clovis City Councilman Bob Whelan presented the certificates to the students.

Next, Clovis City Councilwoman Lynne Ashbeck read a proclamation making September Suicide Prevention Month and presented it to Dawan Utecht, the Director of Behavioral Health from the Fresno County Department of Behavioral Health.

Members then voted on the Consent Calendar, a concept that allows decision-makers to group non-controversial items together and then vote on them all at one time.

Members voted unanimously.

Heidi Crabtree, Housing Program Coordinator, then presented the council with the 2018 – 2019 Community Development Block Grant Evaluation report.

Funds from this grant have allowed the housing department to aid certain residents in making repairs to their homes. A disabled resident was able to have a wheelchair lift installed at the entrance to his mobile home so he can come and go more easily.

Another resident had the sub-flooring replaced in his bathroom and a new toilet installed. After a brief question and answer period, the Clovis City Council voted approval of the report.

Finally, a brief report on the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act (SGMA) was presented to the Council and filed.