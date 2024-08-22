City Council begins meeting with honoring transit employees

August 19, 2024 – The Clovis City Council meeting opened with a heartfelt proclamation honoring two transit employees for their exceptional service. Councilmember Pierce read the proclamation, signed by Mayor Lynne Ashbeck, recognizing the extraordinary actions of Dayana Contreras, a dispatcher, and Juan Lomeli, a van driver.

The proclamation sung the praises of the “extraordinary actions of Dayana Contreras, dispatcher, and Juan Lomeli, van driver, whose exceptional teamwork demonstrated exemplary dedication to our community.” She detailed how during a routine passenger pickup, Juan became concerned when a well-known regular passenger failed to respond. After consulting with Dayana, they made the crucial decision for Juan to return to the passenger’s residence to assess the situation. Upon his return, Juan heard faint cries for help coming from inside the house. He quickly notified dispatch, and Dayana immediately alerted emergency services, providing critical information that facilitated a swift response.

It was discovered that the passenger had fallen the previous evening and was trapped between her bed and the wall. Thanks to Dayana and Juan’s prompt actions, the passenger was rescued and has since expressed profound gratitude for their efforts, which were instrumental in her recovery.

“Dayana Contreras and Juan Lomeli’s dedication to duty and exemplary service are examples of the highest standards of professionalism and compassion, reflecting great credit on themselves, our transit division, and the city of Clovis,” Pierce continued. “The Clovis City Council, on behalf of the citizens of Clovis, hereby honors Dayana Contreras and Juan Lomeli for their outstanding service, dedication, and teamwork, which have made a significant difference in the lives of our passengers and our community.”

Following the proclamation, the council moved on to public comments, where concerns were raised about the timeline for expanding public transit routes and issues affecting local small business owners related to city actions on property and sewage systems.

The council then tackled a series of agenda items, including the authorization of a Proposition 218 public hearing for implementing water meter installation fees in Tarpey Village and the approval of the Behymer-Sunnyside Southwest Reorganization Annexation Agreement. These measures aim to comply with state regulations and facilitate future developments on 246 acres of land.

However, the most heated discussion of the evening centered on the future of the Research and Technology (RT) Park. The council reviewed a detailed presentation on a zoning cleanup project intended to update regulations and accommodate campus-affiliated housing within the park. While city staff emphasized that the cleanup was a technical adjustment to standardize zoning across 63 properties, residents expressed significant concerns.

David Wright, a local resident, and attorney David Gilmore, representing homeowners, criticized the reliance on outdated environmental impact reports and questioned the clarity of the university-affiliated housing definitions. They urged the council to delay approval until more specific guidelines were established, fearing that the proposed changes could drastically alter the community’s character.

Councilman Messenger supported continued dialogue with residents to ensure any actions taken were well-informed. Mayor Ashbeck and other council members acknowledged the concerns but ultimately moved forward with the rezoning and ordinance amendments necessary for future development, passing the measures with a 3-1 vote, with one abstention.

As the meeting concluded, Mayor Ashbeck reassured residents that the council would continue to address the complexities surrounding the RT Park’s development. The future of Clovis’ growth remains a topic of significant interest, with the council committed to balancing development needs with community values.