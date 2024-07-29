Clovis City Council honors Police Captain Katy Benham

June 20, 2024 – The city council meeting on June 10, 2024, commenced with a heartfelt tribute to Captain Katy Benham, celebrating her 31 years of dedicated service to the Clovis community.

Captain Benham began her career as a sworn police officer while pursuing a Bachelor’s in Psychology with a minor in Criminology from CSU Fresno and later earned a Master’s in Organizational Leadership from National University.