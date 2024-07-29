Clovis City Council honors Police Captain Katy Benham

June 20, 2024 – The city council meeting on June 10, 2024, commenced with a heartfelt tribute to Captain Katy Benham, celebrating her 31 years of dedicated service to the Clovis community.
Captain Benham began her career as a sworn police officer while pursuing a Bachelor’s in Psychology with a minor in Criminology from CSU Fresno and later earned a Master’s in Organizational Leadership from National University.
Notably, she became the first female canine handler in Clovis Police history, partnering with K-9 Ruger for five years. Her accomplishments include pioneering the city’s largest community outreach event, Clovis Night Out, for twelve consecutive years, and receiving a Medal of Merit for her outstanding contributions.
Her retirement, coinciding with her 50th birthday on June 12, 2024, marked the end of an era in Clovis law enforcement. In a light-hearted moment, council members joked that it would have been easier to list the jobs she didn’t have during her tenure.