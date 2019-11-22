Clovis Children’s Electric Christmas Parade: A Celebration of Lights

Christmas lights are a favorite of the season, so if you are a fan, be sure to catch the Clovis Children’s Electric Christmas Parade on Saturday evening, December 7, 2019. The parade will step off at 6:30 and will contain stunning light displays on floats, marching bands, equestrian groups, decorated participants, cars, and animals.

“We expect over 100 entrants,” said Kiwanis member, David Hillman. “Miss California will be here this year.”

Hosted by the Old Town Clovis Kiwanis Club, the free family-friendly parade has been a holiday tradition for decades. It is expected to operate rain or shine.

The route will run from 9th Street to 3rd Street on Clovis and Pollasky Avenues. Street closings will begin at 5 p.m.

A free shuttle service will operate from 5 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. between the Sierra Vista Mall Community Park Shuttle Stop and Veterans Parkway and 5th Street. Some stores and restaurants will be open before and after the parade. This is an excellent time to window shop, perhaps get a head start on the holiday or relax and enjoy dinner before things get underway.

Experienced parade goers arrive early with chairs and blankets to claim their spot on the parade route, visit with friends and take in the palpable feeling of community.

Old Town Kiwanis members are volunteers who believe in changing the world through service to children and communities. For more information about the parade, you can call their Children’s Electric Christmas Parade Hotline at 559-575-4311.