Clovis Children in Need of Halloween Costumes

Sierra Vista Mall has partnered with the Clovis Marjaree Mason Center Safehouse to collect new and gently used Halloween items for their 2019 Costume Drive.

Natalie Worstein, General Manager at Sierra Vista Mall said, “We recently partnered with Marjaree Mason for this drive, I came across it and had to reach out to them to help. But it is a fast turnaround. The collection date is October 18.”

So far, Sierra Vista Mall has collected 246 costumes and 89 buckets. Despite these impressive numbers, the amount collected is still not enough for all the children in need of costumes this year. The Clovis Marjaree Mason Center Safehouse has 330 children this year.

Halloween costumes are still needed for both boys and girls in sizes 0-12 months, 3-5 years and 6-10 years old. Drop off any new or gently used Halloween items at the Customer Service booth inside Sierra Vista Mall.

Sierra Vista Mall is located at 1050 Shaw Ave. Clovis, CA 93612. For more information, call (559) 299-0660.