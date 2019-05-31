Clovis Chief of Police announces retirement

After 29 years of service, Clovis Chief of Police Matt Basgall has announced he will be retiring, effective Aug. 2, according to a news release from the Clovis Police Department.

Basgall announced his retirement to his staff on May 29, stating his confidence in the department going forward.

“It has been an honor and privilege to serve the citizens of the City of Clovis,” Basgall said in the release. “The police department staff does amazing work every day, and I leave knowing the department will remain in great hands.”

Basgall first joined the department in 1990. He was promoted to corporal in 2002, sergeant in 2006, lieutenant in 2008, captain in 2010 and chief in 2014, the release stated.

Clovis Mayor Drew Bessinger congratulated the outgoing chief and recounted his first interaction with Basgall during his early days on the force.

“I would like to congratulate Chief Matt Basgall on his amazing career at the Clovis Police Department,” Bessinger said in the release. “Matt was a fresh-faced rookie on my first graveyard shift as a new corporal. I watched with pride as Matt grew to become both a great cop and a great leader in our community. I hope you enjoy a well-deserved retirement.”

The Clovis Assistant Manager John Holt also commended Basgall’s tenure with the department and praised the chief’s work to position the department for continued success.

“Chief Basgall has served our Clovis community well for 29 years, including his last five plus years as our chief,” Holt said in the release. “He is a public safety leader who possesses an incredible blend of skill, knowledge, experience and leadership mixed with humility. Chief Basgall raised the bar on the relationships our officers have developed with our community, a big reason why Clovis remains the Safest City in the Valley. The department is well-positioned for the future, thanks to his influence.”

The Clovis City Manager will now begin the process of selecting the next Chief of Police. The next Chief will be appointed by the City Manager with confirmation by the City Council.

In the release, Basgall said he is looking forward to traveling and spending more time with his family.

Basgall grew up in Clovis, attended Clovis schools and graduated from Clovis High. He later graduated from California State University, Stanislaus, with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice.

Basgall graduated from Peace Officers Standards and Training (POST) Command College in 2014 after 18 months of studying.

The program equips trainees with enhanced skills for managing the future, preparing for emerging issues in the industry, anticipating future trends and forward/strategic thinking, the release stated.