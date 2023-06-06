Clovis Chamber to host Clovis Leadership Summit

The Clovis Chamber of Commerce is presenting the 2023 Clovis Leadership Summit this month at the Clovis Veterans Memorial District.

This year’s event will focus on Women in Business, and will also include a new Business, Food & Wine Expo!

The speaker session will be from 2:00PM to 5:00PM, followed by the Business, Food & Wine Expo from 5:00PM to 7:00PM.

The event’s keynote speaker, Cynthia Johnson, is a marketing and branding professional, international corporate speaker, author and entrepreneur.

The guest speakers include Fresno County District Attorney, Lisa A. Smittcamp and KSEE 24 News Anchor, Stefani Booroojian.

In addition to the insight presented by such influential speakers, the Clovis Chamber of Commerce has also added a Business, Food & Wine Expo to their Clovis Leadership Summit.

The Business, Food & Wine Expo will feature an incredible variety of local businesses, including local restaurants, wineries and breweries.

Please visit clovischamber.com for information on how to attend!





