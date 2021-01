The Clovis Cemetery District has announced they will be closing and canceling services due to COVID-19.

The cemetery reported employees have contracted the virus and will be closing their main office for the next two weeks.

The cemetery will remain open for residents to visit their loved ones.

The Clovis Cemetery is located at the corner of Herndon and Villa Avenues. Hours of operation are between 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.