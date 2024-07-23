Clovis Celebrates Independence Day with Annual Freedom Fest

July 8, 2024 – For over four decades, the Kiwanis Club of Clovis has dazzled the community with its annual Fourth of July Freedom Fest, a beloved tradition drawing thousands to celebrate America’s independence and honor the red, white, and blue. Held at Clovis High School’s Lamonica Stadium, the event featured a bright and colorful collection of activities, food, music, and of course, fireworks that lit up the night sky in a tribute to our nation.

The Kiwanis Club of Clovis, a proud member of Kiwanis International, is part of a global service organization dedicated to changing the world, one child and one community at a time. The Clovis chapter, part of Division 5 (California-Nevada-Hawai’i District), boasts a membership of 50, representing a wide range of occupations, both professional and skilled, working and retired. The club has been a cornerstone of the community for almost 45 years, maintaining the Clovis Way of Life and exemplifying American values of service and community.

As the gates opened at 5 p.m., families and friends flocked to the stadium, setting up blankets and pop-up tents under the summer sun, embodying the spirit of togetherness that defines our nation. Earlier in the day, around 10 a.m., Paul Turner and Jacob Belemjian from the Kiwanis Club were already out in the heat selling tickets to eager attendees, ensuring a smooth and festive evening.

The scent of grilled corn dogs, marinated carne asada, and sweet pineapple whip filled the air as food vendors like the Corndog Company, Ohana Whip Wagon, and Don Chepe served eager attendees. Children gleefully participated in the tortilla-throwing contest, competing to see who could launch their tortilla the farthest. Nearby, teenagers tossed a football, and kids with Super Soakers darted through the crowds, their laughter echoing through the stadium. The festivities also included various vendors, live music, and games for children, creating an atmosphere of joy and patriotism.

Eddie DeLeon expressed his pride in the club’s recent successes. “The club is doing well, and we’ve had a good year. Our Clovis Rodeo bar was a great success this year. Additionally, we’ve expanded our efforts by picking up a couple of new events to sponsor,” he said.

As dusk approached, anticipation built for the main event. At 9:15 p.m., the fireworks show began, accompanied by patriotic songs that honored America’s past and present. Each burst of color was perfectly synchronized with the music, reflecting a deep reverence for the American flag and the freedoms it represents.

Despite the significant cost of the fireworks display, the Kiwanis Club has managed to keep ticket prices unchanged for over two decades. “In 2000, we set the ticket price at $5, and we’ve maintained it ever since,” DeLeon mentioned. “The fireworks this year cost $31,000. Back in the late ’90s and early 2000s, they were like $10,000.” This steadfast commitment to affordability highlights the club’s dedication to ensuring the event remains accessible to all, reflecting their deep-rooted community spirit and unwavering support for American values.

The Clovis Fire Department and the Clovis Police Department were on site to ensure the safety of all attendees. As the fireworks lit up the night sky, families huddled on their blankets, eyes wide with wonder. The event closed with a bombastic grand finale, leaving the audience in awe and reinforcing a sense of community pride.

Freedom Fest, with its blend of entertainment, tradition, and patriotic spirit, once again proved why it remains Clovis’ premier Fourth of July celebration. As the last sparks faded, attendees left with smiles, hearts full of pride, and a renewed appreciation for the freedoms we cherish as Americans, already looking forward to next year’s festivities.