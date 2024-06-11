Clovis Celebrates First Female Mayor with Peg Bos Plaza

June 8, 2024 – The annual Mayor’s Breakfast at the Clovis Veterans Memorial District turned into a historic occasion this May, with Mayor Lynne Ashbeck unveiling plans for a new monument that honors the city’s first female mayor, Peg Bos. Attendees, including all members of the Clovis City Council, local business leaders, and the Clovis Youth Commission, were filled with admiration and anticipation as the announcement was made.

Peg Bos Plaza will be constructed at the northwest corner of Sunnyside and Third, a fitting location for a woman whose influence permeates the very fabric of Clovis. The plaza will serve not only as a tribute to Bos but also as a living testament to the contributions of others who have shaped this community.

“Peg Bos was the first woman Mayor of Clovis, the first woman Planning Commissioner, and the first woman City Councilmember,” Mayor Ashbeck remarked. “She was the force behind rejuvenating the Clovis Big Dry Creek Historical Society and Museum, where she volunteered for two decades. It is fitting that our newest monument to our Clovis heritage be named for this remarkable woman and civic leader.”

Born in Santa Cruz while her mother sought refuge from Clovis’s summer heat, Bos’s roots in Clovis run deep. Her grandparents settled here in 1903, and she, her mother, and her son all graduated from Clovis High. Despite her Santa Cruz birth, Bos has always considered herself a true Clovisite, reflecting on her upbringing with fondness.

From an early start working at her grandparents’ garage repair business on Pollasky Avenue to becoming the city’s first female mayor in 1984, Bos’s journey is a truly great example of dedication, resilience, and the American spirit. After raising her family, she returned to school to earn a degree in psychology and became the first credit manager at Gun Fast Pumps, where she worked for 20 years.

Her tenure as mayor was marked by a focus on historical preservation and community engagement. After a brief period in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, Bos returned to Clovis in 1997 and has since been an indispensable figure in the Clovis Museum, where she serves as president.

At the breakfast, Bos sat amongst the crowd as Mayor Ashbeck detailed the plans for Peg Bos Plaza. Work on the plaza will begin later this year, and the city has invited the entire town to participate in its development. In the coming months, residents can follow the city’s social media for details on how to nominate other deserving individuals to be honored in the new plaza.

Bos’s story, one of unwavering commitment and love for her city, will be etched in the new monument, inspiring future generations. In the shadow of the soon-to-be Peg Bos Plaza, Clovis stands united, ready to celebrate not just its history but its ongoing story—one where every resident has the opportunity to leave a lasting mark.