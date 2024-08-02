Clovis Botanical Garden breaks ground on new visitor center

July 31, 2024 — A momentous chapter in the Clovis Botanical Garden’s history unfolded as ground was officially broken for the new Visitor Center on a sunny afternoon. The event saw a gathering of city officials, volunteers, community supporters, and garden enthusiasts, all united to celebrate this milestone.

Mayor Lynne Ashbeck, Mayor Pro Tem Vong Mouanoutoua, Councilmembers Drew Bessinger and Diane Pearce, and City Manager John Holt were among the dignitaries present. Their presence underscored the city’s commitment to this beloved green space. Mayor Ashbeck highlighted the occasion’s significance, stating, “It’s a great tribute to Clovis.”

The Clovis Botanical Garden, a serene haven situated adjacent to Dry Creek Park, has been a cherished spot for locals and visitors alike since its official opening in April 2004. This latest development marks a significant expansion, promising to enhance the garden’s offerings and foster deeper community engagement.

The new Visitor Center, designed by renowned architect Arthur Dyson, will be the garden’s focal point, featuring a gift shop, educational displays, and spaces for events. Dyson, a distinguished architect with a profound legacy, studied under Frank Lloyd Wright, Bruce Goff, and William Gray Purcell. He has been featured in over 400 publications and has won more than 150 major design awards, including the Medallion of Honor for lifetime achievement from the New York Council of the Society of American Registered Architects. His expertise and vision are set to bring a remarkable addition to the Clovis Botanical Garden.

Dyson expressed his enthusiasm for the project, sharing his excitement to see the center come to fruition. “It’s been a wonderful collaboration,” said Anne Clemons, president of the Clovis Botanical Garden Board, specifically referring to working with Dyson. “It’s taken a while to get this through; we had to work through COVID,” she added, emphasizing the perseverance and dedication involved in realizing this project.

Clemons also addressed the crowd with a touch of humor when her microphone malfunctioned. “Everyone thinks I talk too much, and then when I try to talk—it doesn’t work,” she quipped, drawing laughter from the attendees. Clemons thanked everyone present, saying, “Thank you all for being here.”

The groundbreaking ceremony was followed by a luncheon for all attendees, offering a moment of relaxation and reflection. Guided tours were provided for those eager to explore the garden’s diverse plant collections and themed gardens, which include the Mediterranean, Cactus, and Sensory Gardens.

The Clovis Botanical Garden’s journey began in 1993 when Gordon Russell envisioned a verdant retreat in the heart of Clovis. With determination and community support, his dream blossomed into reality. The garden has since expanded, adding new features and collections that celebrate the unique flora of the Central Valley.

“Without our talented volunteers, the garden wouldn’t be what it is today,” Clemons emphasized, highlighting the vital role volunteers play in maintaining and enhancing the garden. The garden operates entirely through volunteer efforts, and opportunities abound for those willing to lend a hand.

The new 2,460-square-foot Visitor Center, set to begin construction in early August, will be a testament to the community’s dedication and support. Funded entirely through community contributions, this facility will enhance visitors’ experiences, offering educational and interactive opportunities that reflect the garden’s mission of promoting environmental stewardship and appreciation for nature.

As the first shovels of dirt were turned, signaling the start of construction, there was a palpable sense of achievement and anticipation in the air. The Clovis Botanical Garden, a tranquil oasis for many, is set to bloom even more vibrantly with this new addition.

For more information about the Clovis Botanical Garden and upcoming events, or to learn how you can get involved, visit their website or contact them at (559) 298-3091. The garden is open Wednesday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., offering a serene escape and a reminder of nature’s enduring beauty.