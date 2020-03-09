Clovis Bank Robbers Arrested in Visalia

On Thursday, Mar. 5 at approximately 11:45 a.m., Clovis PD dispatchers received a phone call regarding a robbery-in-progress at the Union Bank at the Trading Post Shopping Center on Herndon and Clovis Avenues.

The suspect handed a note to a bank teller demanding money, no weapons were shown nor no injuries reported. The robber was able escape with an undisclosed amount of money before authorities showed up.

Using video surveillance from the bank and other locations within Clovis, Clovis detectives and FBI were able to identify a suspect and a vehicle that was used in the robbery. A second suspect was also identified as the driver of the vehicle.

With the assistance of Visalia PD, both suspects were identified as 29-year-old Jacoby Jackson and 31-year-old Colins Keanche, both of Visalia. They were arrested on Friday, Mar. 6 and transported to Fresno County Jail.

Both suspects were charged with:

Robbery

Burglary

Conspiracy

Probation Violation

The Clovis Police Department would like to thank the Visalia Police Department and the FBI for their assistance in this investigation.