Clovis Bank Robbed

By
Ron Camacho
-
(Envato Elements)

Clovis Police are investigating a robbery that took place March 5 at the Union Bank on the southeast corner of Clovis and Herndon avenues.

Police responded to the call at 11:44 a.m.

Officer Ty Wood said the suspect fled the area with an undisclosed amount of cash before officers arrived on scene.

He said no weapon was seen during the robbery.

The suspect is described as a black male about 5‘6” or 5’7” tall, wearing dark clothes and a baseball cap.

 Police are still investigating the crime.

 Anyone with information can call the Clovis police tip line at (559) 324-2459.

 

Ron Camacho
Ron Camacho
Ron Camacho was born and raised in Clovis. He attended Clovis High School and graduated from CSU Fresno in 2017 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Mass Communications and Journalism. Before joining the Roundup, Ron wrote for Pollstar Magazine and the Sanger Herald. He has a deep appreciation for the arts and is a lover of music, cinema and storytelling. When he’s not busy looking for his next story, Ron enjoys taking weekend expeditions to the beach or mountains to practice landscape photography.

