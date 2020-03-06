Clovis Bank Robbed

Clovis Police are investigating a robbery that took place March 5 at the Union Bank on the southeast corner of Clovis and Herndon avenues.

Police responded to the call at 11:44 a.m.

Officer Ty Wood said the suspect fled the area with an undisclosed amount of cash before officers arrived on scene.

He said no weapon was seen during the robbery.

The suspect is described as a black male about 5‘6” or 5’7” tall, wearing dark clothes and a baseball cap.

Police are still investigating the crime.

Anyone with information can call the Clovis police tip line at (559) 324-2459.