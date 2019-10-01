Clovis Antiques and British Car Show brings hundreds to Old Town Clovis

1 of 12

Pollasky Ave was lined with vendor booths full of objects and furniture reminiscent of the near and distant past on Saturday, Sept. 28 as Old Town Clovis held an Antique and British Car Show.

Between Third St. and Centennial Plaza visitors could browse through tables lined and stacked with items such as old cameras and movie projectors, antique typewriters, telephones, dolls and toys and old aluminum lunch boxes.

On the south end of Pollasky visitors found a small but exciting collection of vintage British cars. On display was a wealth of prestigious vehicles from UK’s past. Cars such as the sexy Jaguar E type, made famous by 007, made an appearance. There were also a few mint MGs and Triumphs, a 1967 Alpine Sunbeam, a pair of Volkswagen buses and several classic MINIs.

“What a feeling of nostalgia,” beamed resident Casey Maupin, who owned a classic MINI when he lived in Europe after retiring from the Army. “It’s great sharing stories with the owners here.”