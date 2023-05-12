City Staff Gives Update on Community Services including Senior Center

May 8, 2023 – General Services Manager Amy Hance gave an update to the Clovis City Council at last Monday’s City Council meeting on certain subjects including the Clovis Senior Center.

Focusing on the Senior Center because the Recreation Center had already cost out of their programs, Hance spoke on total cost of operations for the service year of 2022-2023 which according to a graph cost around $808,200.

In terms of revenue the Senior Center made a total of $172,000 and used $636,200 of General Fund Support.

According to another chart, Part-Time Instructor wage for the years 2022-2023 cost a total of $74,720 while a total cost for Part-Time Instructors ranged up to $107,936. According to the same chart, Class User Revenue totaled $71,794.

In Hance’s presentation, she mentioned that class fees are designed to offset some of the direct costs from the City, while a small portion of the total cost of the operation was constituted.

The calculation of cost recovery included wage and benefits for class instructors, cost of class materials, and additional staff, set-up, and facility costs.

Mayor Pro-Tem Vong Mouanoutoa asked about the possibility of a membership fee instead of the normal fee and cost per class that was described as payments received by participants to the Senior Center.

It was mentioned that city staff is currently going through the possibilities of providing a membership fee as most of their members come from out of town.

Classes have been filled to capacity recently, and Hance mentions that they are looking forward to moving into the newly developed Senior Center which hopes to open by the summer of 2023.

Councilmember Diane Pearce asked about whether or not private citizens or enterprises could help sponsor a specific class or number of attendees to the Senior Center.

To this, Hance responded that they do have relationships with many individuals in the community that help support the Senior Center.

The motion was made to not approve as the recommendation was made by City Council to continue to talk with seniors, get a set plan ready in six months to come back to council for “official implementation of fees”. The motion passed 4-1.