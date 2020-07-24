City Rebate Lowers Utility Bill for Residents

For the upcoming August utility bill, Clovis residents may notice a small change.

Although utility rates have had an increase of 3 percent for water, 4 percent for refuse, and 4 percent for recycling for the month of July, the sewer bond charge of $7.40 will be rebated.

With this, residents are expected to have a $3 decrease in their August bill. The savings are based on water usage of 25,000 gallons over a 2 month period.