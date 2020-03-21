City of Clovis Warns to Not Flush Wipes, Paper Towels

The City of Clovis is advising residents to not use flush wipes and paper towels down the toilet, for the health and safety of the public.

Clovis as well as many other cities uses a centralized sewage system that relies on gravity and water flow to transport waste. Flush wipes and paper towels do not break down as easily as toilet paper and can disrupt the city sewage system.

The State’s Water Resources Control Board issued the following News Advisory regarding this subject matter, https://www.waterboards.ca.gov.

For more information, please contact City of Clovis Public Utilities Department at (559) 324-2600.