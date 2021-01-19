City of Clovis, United Health Centers Cancel COVID-19 Testing Site

The City of Clovis and United Health Centers has cancelled their scheduled COVID-19 testing site.

The testing site was held at the Clovis Recreation Center on Dakota and Clovis Avenues. They were scheduled for two more dates, January 21 and January 28.

According to the City of Clovis’ Facebook statement, the reasons for the cancellations is:

“Due to the necessity to shift resources to a variety of medical needs in the region, including COVID-19 vaccinations, United Health Centers has cancelled the scheduled COVID-19 testing clinics at the Clovis Recreation Center.”

There are other No-Cost COVID-19 testing sites throughout Fresno County. To see the list of locations, click here.