City of Clovis’ Transit Services Now Free

A resolution to eliminate the Clovis transit fare was put forward, which makes Clovis public transportation free to anyone in the community. The resolution will eliminate fares for the Stageline fixed-route service and Round Up paratransit service.

Currently the Stageline fare is $1.25 and the Round Up fare is $1.25 to $2.75 depending on the distance. General Service Manager Amy Hance presented the resolution and mentioned that because of AB90 the requirement for a farebox had been removed for the fiscal years 2019/2020 and 2020/2021.

During a regular day approximately 60 percent of passengers in the Clovis transit system board buses for free. Currently because of COVID-19 the farebox has been removed and all passengers ride for free.

In the fall of 2019 the City of Clovis had a free ride promotion for its public transportation which rose the ridership by 40 percent.

Hance mentioned that she believes that the current farebox recovery ratio – which is a metric for funding – is on its way out. Hance said that after several evaluations and considering the current state of public transportation they recommend the elimination of transit fares.

An allocation from Measure C will be used to fund public transportation and cover the loss revenue from the farebox.

Councilmember Jose Flores said we had to make sure when public transportation becomes free and more people use the buses that they don’t become super spreaders of the COVID-19 virus. Hance reassured Flores that all buses have the proper protection for passengers and the driver and that all buses are clean before leaving the transportation yard.

Councilmember Bob Whalen talked about how when he first came to be part of city council he found the difficulties public transportation had. Whalen also mentioned that he likes the way it’s going and the changes that are happening.

“What we want to do is reduce the amount of greenhouse gas emissions within the city of Clovis,” Whalen said. “If we can increase our transit ridership then we are going to be an active participant in that process.”

After those comments Whalen motioned to approve the resolution which was passed unanimously by the council.