City of Clovis to Receive $612K from CARES Act

In a press conference held by the Fresno County Board of Supervisors, they announced the allocation $3 million of the CARES Act funds to all cities throughout Fresno County, including the City of Clovis.

The funds will help give these cities some economic relief caused by the coronavirus.

Clovis is expected to receive $612,000 which will offset the $10 million loss the city had suffered due to COVID-19.

Clovis Mayor Drew Bessinger was present at the press conference along with 14 other city mayors across the county.

“The City of Clovis is grateful to Fresno County for these funds which will help us provide the essential services our residents rely on each day,” said Mayor Bessinger, “We want to thank the Board of Supervisors on behalf of all Clovis Citizens.”

Cities that received the CARES Act funds have till December 31 to determine where the money will be spent.