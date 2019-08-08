City of Clovis to install retractable poles (bollards)

On Monday, August 12, the City of Clovis will begin the installation of retractable poles (bollards) at various areas around Old Town Clovis.

The construction process will last approximately three weeks and will take place on Pollasky Avenue, 55’ south of Third street, Pollasky Avenue north of Fifth Street, Fourth Street west of the alley alignment between Clovis and Pollasky avenues and Fourth Street, east of the alley alignment between Pollasky and Woodworth Avenues.

The bollards will provide a safer barrier than the long-used A-frame barricades utilized to close streets during special events and for community members worried about the Friday Night Farmers Market, there will not be any construction on Fridays.